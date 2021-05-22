newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Epstein prison guards who 'slept and shopped online' on night he killed himself avoid jail

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo prison officers who were guarding paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself have avoided jail after admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and using the internet instead of monitoring Epstein when he took his own life while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Manhattan, NYwcn247.com

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge to toss new indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have urged a judge to toss out a rewritten indictment against her, saying prosecutors just want to blame her for the sex crimes of former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The papers, dated May 7, were filed publicly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. They are among numerous approaches defense lawyers have taken to try to nullify charges alleging their client recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and awaits a November trial from her jail cell, where she has remained since her arrest last July.
Posted by
Jano le Roux

Epstein’s guard caught surfing the web during ‘suicide’

Despite admitting to lying about checks on Jeffrey Epstein’s cell, two prison guards who reportedly fell asleep while guarding him on the night he died will be spared jail. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas have agreed to a plea bargain with US prosecutors, which means they would avoid jail time if they are convicted of falsifying documents related to August 9.
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Fears Other Inmates Will Harm Her If Released From Solitary Confinement

Prosecutors revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s former alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell is scared of being killed by other inmates if taken out of solitary confinement. According to court documents obtained by Radar, prosecutors are firing back at Maxwell’s claims she’s being mistreated while locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Article...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Approves No-Jail Deal for Jail Guards Who Slept Through Epstein’s Suicide

A New York judge on Tuesday approved a deferred prosecution deal for the two federal jail guards who failed to monitor sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on August 2019 when he killed himself—and then lied about it afterward to cover their tracks. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were charged in November 2019 with falsifying prison records to cover up their dereliction of duty after falling asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, instead of performing rounds every 30 minutes. The agreement approved by Judge Analisa Torres means the pair will avoid a conviction and jail time. Noel and Thomas, however, will be forced to perform 100 hours of community service, be under supervised release for six months, and cooperate with a Justice Department watchdog review of Epstein’s death. “After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution,” prosecutors wrote in a May 21 letter about the deal.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Epstein jail guards officially dodge prison as judge OKs agreement

The two jail guards who copped to fudging documents the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself will officially avoid time behind bars themselves after a judge on Tuesday okayed their deferred-prosecution agreement. The former guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will avoid prison and be forced to complete 100 hours of...