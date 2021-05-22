newsbreak-logo
2 killed, 8 injured in downtown Minneapolis mass shooting

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvZhk_0a7u0QWS00
Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Two people were killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department says an officer working near the area of the 300 block of North 1st Avenue for bar close heard a gunshot at 1:59 a.m. The officer ran towards the sound and found "an exceptionally chaotic scene."

Numerous victims were "laying on the ground with obvious wounds likely from gunshots" near Monarch Night Club, police said.

Because of a large crowd in the area, police had a difficult time clearing the area for medics to get to the scene, so "a help call" was issued and additional officers responded to the scene to "restore order."

Ten adults were shot – five men and five women – and two of the men died. Another man was transported to.a hospital in critical condition while seven others have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Most of the injured are were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center however some showed up at other hospitals across the metro," police said.

MPD believes two people were arguing before shots were fired, and that there is no longer an active threat.

No further information about the mass shooting has been released.

Seven homicide detectives are working the case and anyone with information is advised to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

