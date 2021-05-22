I Felt More Welcome in Combat Than I Did on Base

In 2012, I was deployed to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to serve alongside Green Berets and infantry soldiers. As a member of an all-female cultural-support team, I was trained to interact with Afghan women and children, something that is culturally inappropriate for men to do. At the border, we encountered mortar attacks, improvised explosive devices, and firefights. Even though this time was tense, we worked well with our colleagues in U.S. Special Forces, in part because prior to our arrival, the detachment commander had set the conditions for our success. He told his men that he expected everyone to behave as professionals, to treat us as they would any other members of the team. He would not tolerate any form of discrimination, harassment, or assault. Thanks to his leadership, and each man’s respect, I didn’t feel marginalized.