newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Peter Schiff Gloats Over Bitcoin Sharp Decline, Praises Recent Gold Rise

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a prominent Bitcoin opponent, Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to gloat over the recent Bitcoin plunge and reminding the community that his iconic asset – gold – has been up and reached a 20-week high. Bitcoin dumps despite “non-stop media pumping” BTC. The...

u.today
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Peter Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Institutions#Euro Pacific Capital#Chinese#Cnbc#Xau#Triumphant Peter Schiff#Btc Mining#Institutional Investors#Jp Morgan Analysts#Sharp#Ceo#Central Bank#Crackdown#Schiff Gloats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Bitcoin Can be Digital Gold: Larry Summers but Gold Trading was Speculation in 70s

Investing.com -- A couple of days back former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that Bitcoin could be digital gold . In an interview to Bloomberg, he said, “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”
Currenciesusgoldbureau.com

Bitcoin Volatility vs Gold Store of Value

United States Gold Bureau (USGB) is a private distributor of Gold, Silver & Platinum coins from the U.S. Mint and is not affiliated with the U.S. Government. Information on this website is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be used as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or trade any asset that requires a licensed broker. As with all investments there is risk and the past performance of a particular asset class does not guarantee any future performance. The United States Gold Bureau, principals, and representatives do not guarantee to clients that they will realize a profit or guarantee that losses may not be incurred as a result of following its coin collecting recommendations, or upon liquidation of coins bought from the United States Gold Bureau. All content and images are owned by USGB and may not be reproduced without written authorization.
kitco.com

Institutional investors are rotating out of bitcoin and into gold

One of the biggest reasons why people invest in assets like gold, Bitcoin and altcoins is because they act as hedges against bad government policy. Look at Venezuela. The beleaguered country's currency, the bolivar, isn't worth the paper it's printed on due to draconian socialist policies. As such, an outsized percentage of Venezuelans rely on Bitcoin as a store of value and to help make ends meet.
Businesskitco.com

Sentiment for gold price is at most bullish level this year - Steve Hanke

(Kitco News) A new sentiment index for gold is signaling a bullish run. Here's how to trade it. Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, created, in collaboration with his colleagues, a sentiment index for gold — the Hanke-Confas Gold Sentiment Score. "When we analyze the news,...
Marketsgamepressure.com

China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
Stocksbitcoinerx.com

Deutsche Bank slams bitcoin on its recent research note

Deutsche Bank completely turned against what is being called now the once-red-hot digital asset, bitcoin, following its historic fall after attaining its all-time high back on April 14 when it climbed to almost $65,000. The bank recently published a research note entitled “Bitcoin: Trendy is the last stage before tacky,”...
Marketssecurities.io

HSBC Says No to Bitcoin

Amid the popularity of digital coins among banks like Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, HSBC has confirmed its position on cryptocurrency investments. Talking to Reuters, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said that the bank does not plan on launching a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer digital coins. According to Quinn, the current volatile nature of Bitcoin means that it’s not useful for them as an asset:
StocksIdaho8.com

Wall Street is facing a $9 trillion problem

Central banks were the superheroes of the early phase of the pandemic, taking dramatic steps to save the economy and financial markets from ruin. Now, as the recovery kicks into gear, they’ve become a major risk for investors. What’s happening: The latest reading of the Back-to-Normal Index from CNN Business...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin tries to recover after the second decline to $30K

The crypto market begins the working week with a cautious attempt to grow. It is not surprising, given such extreme oversold conditions. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies has reached a near bottom value at "10," which corresponds to the "extreme fear" mode. The lower the value, the higher the chances of a rebound. Now, however, the situation can be much more complex and multifaceted.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Falls to $35K on Warning of China Crackdown – eToro Crypto Roundup

Altcoins suffer double-digit losses in marketwide meltdown. Anxiety has washed over the crypto market, while cascades of selling push prices down to the same levels as before Tesla announced its Bitcoin treasury allocation. Tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been widely blamed for giving the market jitters, which turned...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Why The Recent China FUD Is Bullish For Bitcoin

Bitcoin price has now tanked by more than 50% from top to bottom, assuming that the bottom is in. The storm of pain for investors has come due to a series of FUD, capped off by China’s strictest stance against crypto yet. A high ranking member of the People’s Republic...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Digital gold: Is Bitcoin the future of money?

Wild swings in the value of cryptocurrencies have once again raised questions about the fundamental role and function of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Is Bitcoin a digital currency that represents the future of money? Is it a form of digital gold — a stable store of value and an inflation hedge? Or is Bitcoin a purely speculative asset that is prone to massive price swings?
U.S. Politicsschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff and Ben Shapiro: The Government Is Wrecking the Economy

In many ways, it appears the economy is beginning to recover from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic. GDP growth is way up. The stock market is soaring. A lot of people are optimistic. But during an appearance on the Ben Shapiro Show, Peter Schiff said this isn’t a real recovery, and he explains how all of the government “help” is actually wrecking the economy, distorting the job market and destroying the dollar.
Stocksaviationanalysis.net

Bitcoin collapses again and accumulates loss near 50% | international

Bitcoin, the most used cryptocurrency, fell 12% to around $ 33,200 (€ 27,250), losing 49% from its all-time high in April ($ 64,869, € 53,254). (Read: Creating bitcoin consumes twice as much energy annually as Colombia) However, at some points in the session, the cryptocurrency fell as low as $...
Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Extend Weeklong Decline

Bitcoin plunged another 15% overnight on Sunday, extending a week of declines after regulators in the U.S. and China ratcheted up scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. After soaring earlier this year on a wave of investor interest, the price of cryptocurrencies slumped in the past week. Bitcoin has shed more than 30% since May 16, including Sunday’s drop. It is also down about 50% from its all-time high of $64,788.34 set in April.
Currencieskitco.com

Is it time to swap your bitcoin for gold?

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Analysts and commentators are watching the bitcoin sell-off very closely it has been a big...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin falls 10% to US$33,747; Ether down 14%

BENGALURU (May 23): Bitcoin dipped 10% to US$33,747.21 at 1400 GMT (10am ET) on Sunday, losing US$3,753.33 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 48% from the year's high of US$64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped...
MarketsBenzinga

Several Bitcoin Miners Said To Halt China Operations Over Regulatory Crackdown, Intensifying Crypto Selloff Worries

Worries about cryptocurrencies have intensified after some Bitcoin (BTC) miners halted their China operations following Beijing’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading, Reuters reported Sunday. What Happened: Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said it has suspended crypto-mining services to mainland Chinese clients and will focus on overseas businesses,...