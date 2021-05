After years of making features (God Bless the Child, When She Runs) with his directing partner Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Robert Machoian finally decided the time had come to branch out on his own as a writer/director with his debut solo feature The Killing of Two Lovers. The film stars Clayne Crawford as David, a man living in small-town Utah, trying desperately to keep his large family (one teenage girl played by Avery Pizzuto, and three younger boys portrayed by Machoian’s three real-life sons) together during what is meant to be a temporary separation from wife Nikki (Sepideh Moafi). While they have agreed its okay to see other people during this difficult time, David is shocked when Nikki begins a relationship with Derek (Chris Coy), to the point where the film opens with the startling, silent image of David standing over the sleeping couple in bed with a gun in his hand.