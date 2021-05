ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Ghost kitchen is a relatively new term and one that can be difficult to describe. A ghost kitchen, also known as a phantom kitchen, is a delivery-only food business that can operate from a single kitchen or use a pre-existing restaurant's kitchen. The business will show up in delivery apps such as Doordash or Uber Eats when it is in service. However, some ghost kitchens don't even have set hours.