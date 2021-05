Realizing I could channel my passion, identity, and education into one changed everything. In 2017, I thought I knew what kind of education I wanted. I had just completed my Bachelor’s degree and was barreling full-steam ahead towards a Master’s in Media Communications. My time spent as an undergrad had been hectic— trying to get two degrees at once, taking almost twice as many classes as the average student, finishing a semester early so that I could start grad classes sooner. I was all about optimizing my time spent in school and was determined to get a Master’s degree in the most economically efficient way possible.