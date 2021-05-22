newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Guest Opinion: Israel, Palestinians seem further than ever from peace

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes of suffering civilians in Gaza and in Israel, especially the children, are heart wrenching, particularly for those of us in Bucks County with friends and family living in that part of the world. The situation in Gaza and the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict are interrelated, but separate issues. First Gaza:...

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
Worldmetrovoicenews.com

Palestinians want Jews banned from the Temple Mount

Jews will be banned from the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, if Palestinian ceasefire demands are met. Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers Tuesday were given the demands by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in discussions about ceasefire details between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel. Abbas met in...
ReligionPost Register

Opinion: Republicans stand with Israel

My children sometimes ask which child is my favorite. I tell them it changes from month to month as my favorite, the one I pray for and worry about and try hard to support, is whatever child is in trouble at that moment. If you think hard, you will agree that while you love all of your children, your thoughts and concerns are often directed toward the child who is being bullied, the one who struggles to find friends, the one the world seems to pick on.
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
Middle EastRepublic

Qatar pledges $500 million to support reconstruction in Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Qatari government has pledged $500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between the territory’s Hamas rulers and Israel. Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign minister of the energy-rich Gulf country, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. “We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine in order to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state,” he wrote. Qatar has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to Gaza in attempts to support past cease-fires with Israel.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah’s comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Palestinian Politics After the Gaza Conflict

In an article in The Hill today, I argue that the two lessons President Biden has apparently drawn from the conflict are both wrong. Last week, in a press conference he said “We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” and “It's essential that the Palestinians in — on the West Bank be secure; that Abbas be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 500 Biden campaign and Democratic staffers urge president to do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable

More than 500 Democratic staffers and Biden campaign alumni have written an open letter demanding the president do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its actions in the occupied territories. The 11-day conflict in Gaza exposed a growing divide within the historic party, between progressives who identify...
Middle EastWashington Times

Hamas surges, but Palestinians' woes persist

HEBRON, West Bank — In the aftermath of an 11-day war with Israel and last month’s decision by President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone their elections, Palestinians here find themselves in a drearily familiar position — divided about what comes next and how to get it. Some here say they want...
U.S. PoliticsRepublic

Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. The 11-day war...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Blinken visits Middle East in bid to solidify fragile Israel-Gaza truce

Gaza — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, beginning a tour of the Middle East aimed at solidifying the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 253 Palestinians, including almost 70 children, and 14 people in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict that was halted early on Friday by a tenuous truce agreement.
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...
Middle EastYellowhammer News

Guest: Putting Israel-Gaza violence in context and perspective

Over the last two weeks, violence between Israel and Palestinian terror factions in Gaza spiked following disturbances in the Old City of Jerusalem. With congruent Israeli and Islamic holidays underway, clashes and riots broke out culminating with Israeli security services conducting a raid at al Aqsa Mosque. In response, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to conduct retaliatory strikes. The cycle of violence continued to escalate with militants launching more than 4000 rockets and Israel conducting targeted killings of senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders. Israel undertook a campaign against Palestinian military and intelligence infrastructure in the Gaza strip, including destroying 60 miles underground tunnel networks and hundreds of rocket launchers and rocket manufacturing and storage facilities. By the time Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire on Thursday, 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis had been killed.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Blinken will seek to bolster cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

WASHINGTON — Wading into the intractable conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to try to bolster a tenuous cease-fire — but he intends to steer well clear of longer-term peace talks that currently have almost zero chance of success.
Middle EastNebraskaTV

Rabbi calls for 'a bridge of peace' between Palestinians and Israelis

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After two weeks of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire continues in the Middle East. Maccabi World Union’s Rabbi Carlos Tapiero says what is happening in the area is “a tragedy.”. “The Palestinians have been taken over by a terrorist organization in Gaza, and because...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.