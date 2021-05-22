Draft plan released for Anacortes water plant cleanup

Ecology and Anacortes are narrowing in on plans to clean up the city’s former water treatment plant. State Department of ecology map

Plans continue to take shape for cleaning up the site of the city of Anacortes’ former water treatment plant along the Skagit River west of Mount Vernon.

The state Department of Ecology will accept public comment June 1-30 on the latest cleanup plans for the site, where lead, arsenic, asbestos and PCBs were previously found in building materials and surrounding soil.

The state agency took comment last spring on what is called a remedial investigation and feasibility study that describes the extent of contamination at the water treatment plant and the options for cleaning it up.

It has now released a Cleanup Action Plan, an agreement with the city regarding the design and implementation of the work, and a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) determination of insignificance for the project, meaning it is not likely to harm the environment.

The plan is to demolish the building and excavate 260 cubic yards of soil. Monitoring will take place at the site during and after demolition and excavation to verify cleanup goals are achieved.

A virtual public meeting will be held at 4 p.m. June 7 to discuss the development of the cleanup plan. Access is available online or by calling Ecology Outreach Specialist Ian Fawley at 425-324-5901.

The closed water treatment facility is next to the current Anacortes water treatment plant, which provides the drinking water for many residents and businesses in surrounding communities. The contaminants that need to be cleaned up were discovered in 2015 during preparations for demolishing the building.

Cleanup could begin in 2022, following comment on a final Cleanup Action Plan later this year. Ecology and Anacortes previously estimated the cleanup may cost $229,000, but city officials have since said that number will certainly grow due to costs involving removal of hazardous materials.

Information: bit.ly/Ecology-AnacortesFWTP-Comments2021