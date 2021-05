Tour and festival lineup announcements are running rampant now that vaccines have begun reintroducing normalcy to the world, and today’s Primavera Sound 2022 lineup is the logical endpoint of all that excitement: a collection of artists so wild, one poster can’t contain them all with any semblance of legibility. The Barcelona fest, canceled because Covid in 2020 and 2021, is coming back with a vengeance next year: Massive Attack, Pavement (!), Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Gorillaz, Dua Lipa and The Strokes are among the many, many headliners, with lineups to vary across the fest’s two weekends.