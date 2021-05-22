newsbreak-logo
Pella School District COVID-19 Cases Drop

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a week since the last positive COVID-19 test in the Pella Community School District. The return to learn plan has been largely altered, including quarantine guidance, ever since the Iowa Department of Public Health changed their guidance to largely treat COVID as a common childhood disease. The Pella School Board upheld a mask policy change Wednesday night to make face coverings optional, just hours before Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation barring districts from mandating masks.

