OGDEN — An ongoing, statewide drought has officials at Ogden City on alert. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 100% of Weber County is in a "severe drought," the third most significant drought classification under the NIDIS monitoring system. NIDIS says 65% of the county is in the "extreme drought" phase, the second most significant classification. According to the NIDIS, all of the following can be present during an extreme drought: pasture and water is inadequate for cattle, air quality is poor, dust is a problem, national vegetation is stressed and fire danger increases.