newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed

By Jessica Dobson
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Ana has formed Saturday morning, making it the first official named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph. A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

www.wmbfnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather#Storm#Sc#Wmbf#Subtropical Storm Ana#Maximum Sustained Winds#Gradual Weakening#Tonight#Minimum Central Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stephen GoldfinchCharlotteObserver.com

Will my property flood? New tech looks to predict who will flood, and when

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Rain to dissipate, sunshine to return for final weekend of Spring Rally

Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway. The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Is Underway In Myrtle Beach

It’s that time of year again for sea turtle nesting season. Myrtle Beach city government are encouraging beach goers not to ‘interfere with sea turtles!’ The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they have received several reports of people shining flashlights on sea turtles trying to come ashore at night to nest in the sand. Government leaders said “if you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it. Do not shine a light on it or otherwise disturb it. Respect sea turtles by viewing these protected animals responsibly.” Sea turtles are protected by federal law under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.