FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Ana has formed Saturday morning, making it the first official named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph. A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.www.wmbfnews.com