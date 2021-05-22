newsbreak-logo
Weekend: Don Voisine, Alia Ali, Guy Goodwin

By Bridget Quinn
Hyperallergic
 4 days ago

"Truly, it is a terrible thing to make a book." That's André Gide writing in the afterword of his first novella, reviewed this weekend by Nolan Kelly. There are many opinions about the role of literature and art in our lives: that such efforts heal both maker and audience, effect political change, or reveal something essential about what it means to be human.

Visual ArtHyperallergic

Don Voisine’s Restless Shapes

Don Voisine is an exquisitely refined, planar geometric painter. He works in oil and acrylic on wood panels that range from 12-inch squares to horizontal rectangles measuring 53 by 80 inches, which is about the largest he can physically move on his own. Within the limits of his scale, which tends toward the intimate, and his reductive, hard-edged geometric vocabulary — I don’t recall ever seeing a curved form in the years that I have been following and writing about his work — he has explored difference and similarity in a way that brings to mind the music of Philip Glass and Terry Riley. Geometric forms that are opaque and transparent, distinct and nuanced, cold and hot, brushed and smooth populate his sensuously restrained paintings. Within these parameters, he has broadened his possibilities incrementally, like a climber scaling a steep mountain with no obvious or visible passage.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Writing From Inside the Precarious Hunger of Childhood

For a couple of years after undergrad, when I was adrift between job and school and sheepishly wondering if I might try my hand at writing, I became obsessed with an anthology edited by Lorrie Moore, titled I Know Some Things: Stories about Childhood by Contemporary Writers. It resonated with me in a way that began as a small hum but eventually agitated me into action, and only in retrospect do I recognize that it served as a kind of primer for me, or perhaps a yardstick. I read some of its stories so many times that the cadence of their sentences felt ingrained in my ear, such that to revisit them, as I do now, feels as comforting as wrapping a favorite sweater around me.
Books & Literaturewcn247.com

Dan Frank, revered editor at Pantheon Books, dead at 67

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Frank, a revered and longtime editor at Pantheon Books who worked with such prize-winning authors as Art Spiegelman, Charles Baxter and Jill Lepore, died Monday at age 67. Frank joined Pantheon, now part of Penguin Random House, in 1991 and since 1996 as editorial director. He previously served as editorial director of Viking, where he worked with James Gleick and Bruce Chatwin among others. Pantheon publisher Reagan Arthur noted that Frank was so identified with the imprint it was known to some as “Dantheon.”
Books & Literaturebrokenfrontier.com

“I Think All of Us Are Marked By Some Kind of Tragedy” – An Interview with Joe Ollmann on ‘Fictional Father’, Published by Drawn & Quarterly

Fictional Father, by legendary Canadian cartoonist Joe Ollmann, declares its intention at the outset, its ingenious cover image pointing to what lies within. This is a faux memoir, supposedly written by a mediocre cartoonist named Caleb Wyatt, about his legendary cartoonist father. The shadow of Jimmi Wyatt looms large over Caleb’s life, as he struggles to find his identity while grappling with an indifferent mother, patient boyfriend, and a history of addiction.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Toward a Typology of Titles, Or: What the Hell to Call a Story

It’s draft three, a few hundred thousand words in, and I’m thinking about changing the title of my novel. This small and common exercise is an excruciating prospect, of course—with titles even fiction writers get to feel like poets. To relieve the stress of this decision, I have been thinking...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Marisa Silver Revisits the Golden Dawn of Girlhood

In a series of imaginative and insightful novels, Marisa Silver has explored the impact of collateral damage, in life as well as in war, and illuminated the lives of characters with the courage to face their troubles. In Mary Coin, she fictionalized the migrant mother in the iconic Dorothea Lange photograph. (“Silver unleashes a kaleidoscope of images, then slows down long enough for us to absorb the emotional resonance of each,” I wrote when I named it to my BBC Culture Best of 2013 list. “Most surprising is Mary Coin’s late-life recognition of what the portrait—‘frozen into an indelible past like an insult you can never take back’—means to the world outside her own.”)
Books & Literaturemit.edu

Artifacts of Youth: An Illustrated Tour of Walter Benjamin’s Childhood

A graphic translation of Benjamin’s nostalgic musings on his childhood. Walter Benjamin, widely considered one of the 20th century’s most influential figures, was a man of letters, an art critic, an essayist, a translator, a philosopher, a collector, and an urban flâneur. In his writings, he ambles, samples, and explores. With her book “Walter Benjamin Reimagined,” writer and artist Frances Cannon offers a visual and literary response to Benjamin’s work.
Recipestorforgeblog.com

Forge Your Own Book Club: Remembrance by Rita Woods

The rumor of an ancient magic calls across centuries in this powerful book. Weaving together stories of people escaping slavery and a nurse in present-day Cleveland, Remembrance by Rita Woods leaves a lasting impression and so much for any book club to discuss. What to Drink:. Whether you go for...
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

Difference Between Talent And Genius – Jack Grapes

Jack Grapes is an award-winning poet, playwright, actor, teacher, and the editor and publisher of ONTHEBUS, one of the top literary journals in the country. He has won several publishing grants and Fellowships in Literature from the National Endowment for the Arts. He’s also received nine Artist-in- Residence Grants from the California Arts Council to teach writing in various schools throughout Los Angeles. He is the author of 13 books of poetry, including TREES, COFFEE, AND THE EYES OF DEER, and BREAKING DOWN THE SURFACE OF THE WORLD. A spoken-word CD, Pretend, was recently issued by DePaul University. He is also author of a chapbook of poems and paintings titled AND THE RUNNING FORM, NAKED, BLAKE. His most recent publication is LUCKY FINDS, a boxed set of 50 cards that extend and parody the dynamic artistic productions of high-modernist poets such as Ezra Pound and Charles Olson. For more information on Jack’s classes, please visit here.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Building a Mythology: by Joanne M Harris

Some authors are masters of worldbuilding and Joanne M. Harris continues her reign as one them. Like the ever-present honeybees who buzz through her fantasy hybrid novel through stories, Honeycomb, carrying stories from world to world, protecting the Honeycomb Queen and her son, the Lacewing King, Harris constructs a magical universe, called the Nine Worlds and ruled by the insect-like Fae Silken Folk, as intricate as the beehives internal lives and delicate hexagonal walls.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Clowns are creepy. Let's talk about horror, science-fiction and fantasy books that make the most of circus settings.

The circus, with its built-in otherworldliness, is an ideal setting for fantasy, horror and science-fiction novels. Authors have been capitalizing on it for years. Stephen King terrified a whole generation with Pennywise the clown in 1986's "It," then tackled a carnival setting 27 years later in "Joyland." In 2011, Erin Morgenstern charmed readers and scored a big hit with "The Night Circus." So what other great fiction hides under the big top?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On the the Ultimate Enfant Terrible of Poetry, Arthur Rimbaud

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Monday!: "The Persian Version" by Robert Graves

Here's "The Persian Version" (1943) by Robert Graves (1895-1985). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Written during World War II, this is all about political spin and fake news—read up on the Battle of Marathon (490 B.C.) here.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Briefly Noted

Albert and the Whale, by Philip Hoare (Pegasus). This idiosyncratic account of the life, work, and afterlife of the Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer considers “how art imagines our world.” Hoare shows Dürer’s responsiveness to his times. Copernicus and Martin Luther had ushered in a world “shifting nervously in space,” and printing (the “currency” of Dürer’s fame) and trade fostered unprecedented connectivity. Hoare also places his subject in a surprising lineage of artists including William Blake, Marianne Moore, Thomas Mann, and Andy Warhol. These comparisons elucidate Dürer’s radicalism, and establish him as a revolutionary and thoroughly modern artist. Hoare writes, “Before Dürer, dragons existed; after him, they did not.”
Books & LiteratureBarnstable Patriot

STEWART GOODWIN: Recalibrating Progress

In search for a ray of light in the future fog, I revisited two books that had lain untouched on my library shelves for 30 years. Their author, Christopher Lasch, while intellectually controversial during his lifetime (he died in 1994), feels vibrantly relevant today. My search was for useful nuggets, and I discovered two, one from each book.
EntertainmentDezeen

Graphic designer Ken Garland dies aged 92

Ken Garland, the graphic designer best known for redesigning CND's peace symbol, has passed away at the age of 92. The news of the British designer's death was reported on Twitter. "Sad news," tweeted Adrian Shaughnessy, who is the author of a book about Garland's work, Structure and Substance. "Ken...
Books & Literaturegirltalkhq.com

Writing A Book? Start With Some Advice From 5 Of The Best Female Authors

In 1950 just 30% of best-selling novels had female names on the cover. Today, that figure is almost 50%. So to celebrate how far women writers have come, we decided to look at some of the best pieces of writing advice from female authors. Who knows, it could even inspire that last push toward equitable outcomes in contemporary fiction. These five women authors were featured in a recent article by Ivory Research that looked at 15 lessons from successful writers.
Books & Literatureportorangeobserver.com

Q + A with author Shukdeb Sen

A: I have been writing poetry since my seventh grade. My maternal grandfather was a famous historian in India and he published over twenty books. My brother Bhudeb Sen published two books before his death. He died at age twenty-three. They inspired me to publish my works. My poetry book “If Life Was a Dream” is my third book. I published a non-fiction book, “Black education in White America” and a short story collection, “Flower Still Blooms”.