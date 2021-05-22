Off The Menu: Critics approach restaurant reviewing in pandemic
In the craft of reviewing restaurants, the pinnacle of that profession is undoubtedly the job of dining out critic for the New York Times, a position that’s been occupied by a memorable roster of hired bellies - Craig Claiborne, Jay Jacobs, and Ruth Reichl, just to name a few. Working one of the world’s great restaurant cities, it has been the assignment of the Times critic to eat his or her way around the five boroughs, promoting those eateries deemed praiseworthy and sometimes humbling those of lofty pretensions.www.masslive.com