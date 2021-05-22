newsbreak-logo
Environment

FORECAST: A warm weekend with a chance for showers, storms

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm weekend is on tap. Here's Saturday's morning forecast.

www.wfsb.com
#Storms
Environment
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking another warm afternoon with storms looming

WEDNESDAY: It’ll get back to being warm and muggy this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to some upper 80’s. A spot storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon but most of us will stay dry. TONIGHT: Overnight we’ll stay dry but clouds will be on the increase....
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Morning Lunar Eclipse And Afternoon Solar Heat

Pleasant weather for northern California today as we cooled a few degrees back to a more seasonable level for late May. Don't get used to it, however... weather changes including a lot of heat are coming our way soon. We had a pleasant cooling of a handful of degrees today as a trough of low pressure moved quickly over our region. A few clouds will move overhead tonight, but it will be a pleasant night, and it should be great for viewing the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse is total from 4:11 to 4:26 AM, but will be partial from around 2:45 to around 5:50 AM. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows from the 30s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs from the 70s to the lower 90s.
Environmentwbrz.com

Warm and muggy today, Tracking showers for the weekend

Warm and muggy for the week, but changes to the weekend forecast. Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon with the heat index in the 90s. There is some summertime humidity out there, ponytail level humidity! A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon, but like yesterday the large majority of the area will stay completely dry.
Environmentwevv.com

Storm Chances Ramp Up Wednesday

We're tracking rain and thunderstorm chances this morning. Temperatures are warm, but won't be moving much this afternoon. Storm chances will likely ramp up once again this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the low 80s. I know that sounds like a huge relief after the excessive heat over the past few days. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms moving through.
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

Connecticut forecast: Wednesday’s weather will be warm, the west might get a bad storm. Memorial Day weekend should be mostly dry

Wednesday is going to be hot, with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and there is a chance for severe storms overnight. Thunderstorms may rattle people in Hartford County any time before 3 a.m. Thursday, possibly as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says. The biggest chance for severe storms is in the western part of the state.
EnvironmentWBAY Green Bay

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

It’s a First Alert Weather Day as our severe weather outlook has climbed into the MODERATE category for this evening. We’re watching for the possibility of strong thunderstorms with hail, high winds, and locally heavy rainfall. The storms will develop along a cold front that passes through the area tonight As it exits the area around midnight, our storm threat will diminish, followed by some cooler and less humid weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. A northwest breeze could still gust to 25 mph.
Environmentkrcrtv.com

Significant warming trend this weekend and next week

We'll be seeing some warmer temperatures over the next couple of days and the rest of the forecast will see nothing but above normal temperatures. We start the warming trend with highs around 90-degrees in the valley for Wednesday, but we will see another slight cool down for Thursday. Another...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Scattered shower and storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers and storms for the later half of Wednesday morning drive with a gusty thunderstorm possible! There is a marginal risk from Indianapolis and points east and south. Showers and storms start to become a bit more isolated Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 80s! We could squeeze out a few rays of sunshine Wednesday afternoon as well with partly cloudy skies! Clear and comfortable Wednesday night with lows in the lower 60s.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut forecast: Wednesday’s weather will be warm, some might get a bad storm. Memorial Day weekend should be mostly dry

Wednesday is going to be hot, with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and there is a chance for severe storms later in the day. But the weather will be cooler and more comfortable going into Memorial Day weekend: What’s happening Wednesday night? Thunderstorms may rattle people in Hartford County any time before 3 a.m. Thursday, possibly as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather ...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and comfy weather give way to a stormy night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be short lived, but some really nice weather is expected as we head from Tuesday night and into most of the day on Wednesday. Sunshine and pretty comfortable conditions are expected for most of the day before a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to barrel through the state Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and into early on Thursday.