FORECAST: A warm weekend with a chance for showers, storms

It’s a First Alert Weather Day as our severe weather outlook has climbed into the MODERATE category for this evening. We’re watching for the possibility of strong thunderstorms with hail, high winds, and locally heavy rainfall. The storms will develop along a cold front that passes through the area tonight As it exits the area around midnight, our storm threat will diminish, followed by some cooler and less humid weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. A northwest breeze could still gust to 25 mph.