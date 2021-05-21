Arden Leroy Telford
Arden Leroy Telford, 71, retired machinist and passionate wood worker and gardener, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Visitation 6-8pm, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary with a rosary beginning at 7:30. Memorial service 10am, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nancy Telford, survivors include his wife of 46 years, Helen Telford; sons, Danny (Dotty) Telford, and Michael Telford; daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Rice; sister, Nancy (William) Dorsey; and grandchildren, Reece, Kirsti, Ryder, Alex, Lily, Miles, Naci, Pria, and Ruby. Memorials have been established with Birthline Inc, and St. Vincent de Paul at St. Anne's. Share condolences and view expanded obituary at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.www.cozine.com