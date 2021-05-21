Arden Leroy Telford

Charlotte Caulkins (née Severance) left this world on May 9, 2021. She was born June 19, 1929, in Billings, MT, to Earnest and Clara Severance. She was baptized at the age of eight into the American Baptist Church, in which she grew to take on a number of leadership roles. As a senior in high school, she was elected President of the Montana State American Baptist Youth Fellowship. She attended Rocky Mountain College and, as a senior, was elected Student Body President. She graduated, in 1954, with a degree in Secondary Education and taught for the next five years and later, returned as a substitute teacher. In 1955, she married James Caulkins and they spent their honeymoon on a lookout tower near Missoula, MT, where Jim had taken a summer job with the U.S. Forest Service. Upon her husband’s graduation from seminary, she retired from teaching and became a full-time homemaker.