newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Arden Leroy Telford

cozine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArden Leroy Telford, 71, retired machinist and passionate wood worker and gardener, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Visitation 6-8pm, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary with a rosary beginning at 7:30. Memorial service 10am, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nancy Telford, survivors include his wife of 46 years, Helen Telford; sons, Danny (Dotty) Telford, and Michael Telford; daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Rice; sister, Nancy (William) Dorsey; and grandchildren, Reece, Kirsti, Ryder, Alex, Lily, Miles, Naci, Pria, and Ruby. Memorials have been established with Birthline Inc, and St. Vincent de Paul at St. Anne's. Share condolences and view expanded obituary at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.

www.cozine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Service#Broadway Mortuary#Ryder#Birthline Inc#Cozine Memorial Group#St Anne#Sons#Daughter#Sister#Grandchildren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sumter, SCItem

ALBERT LEROY WILLIAMS

Albert Leroy Williams, 57, was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Sumter, a son of John and Rebecca Grant Williams. He departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center in Columbia. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at...
Mililani, HIstaradvertiser.com

LEROY KAHAI PIIOHIA

66, a Jehovah's Witness. Fell asleep in death on April 9, 2021 at home surrounded by his Ohana. Born to Roy & Violet on November 13, 1954. Survived by wife Dionicia "Deesha"; keiki, Golden (Lisa), Pualani (Travis) Piiohia Murakami & Ekolu; mo'opuna, Hau'oli Piiohia, Kiley, Quincy "Keaka" & Mika Murakami; brothers Roy & Wendell (deceased), Ryan & Kyle Piiohia; nieces & nephews.
Centralia, ILx95radio.com

Joyce and Leroy Ferguson

CENTRALIA — Joyce Elaine Ferguson, 70, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements for Joyce and Leroy Ferguson are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, Illinois 62801, 618-532-3523, where friends may inquire for further information.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Mary Petrie

When someone in Watertown mentions volunteers, one person that comes to mind is Mary Petrie. And rightly so, as she is involved in her church, local military groups, and the American Red Cross. Petrie is a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, where she volunteers with the Sunday...
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Elliotts celebrate 50th Anniversary

Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Elliott celebrated their 50th Anniversary with family and friends at a reception held at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches April 18, 2021. Stephen and Mary Ellen were married at Jamestown Christian Church in Jamestown, Indiana in 1971 while Stephen was serving in the United States Army stationed at Fort Harrison.
Militarysteelecountytimes.com

Remember our veterans and family members

Being the gardener she has always been, Mom Lestrud would get down on her knees and plant flowers at her parents' graves in Albert Lea's Lakeview Cemetery. Remembering her parents was not only an annual ritual, it was her duty she believed. This tradition has been kept alive by myself...
Stanley, LAmansfieldenterprise.com

JERRY JAY BLUNT

Jerry Jay Blunt, age 72, went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 in the comfort of his own home in Stanley, LA. He was born on December 5, 1948 in Logansport, LA to Lawrence and Pearl Blunt. Growing up, he enjoyed working at his family’s dairy farm with his brothers and sisters. His job as an offshore drilling OIM and Rig Mover allowed him to travel all over the world.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
Pierceton, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Charlotte June Caulkins

Charlotte Caulkins (née Severance) left this world on May 9, 2021. She was born June 19, 1929, in Billings, MT, to Earnest and Clara Severance. She was baptized at the age of eight into the American Baptist Church, in which she grew to take on a number of leadership roles. As a senior in high school, she was elected President of the Montana State American Baptist Youth Fellowship. She attended Rocky Mountain College and, as a senior, was elected Student Body President. She graduated, in 1954, with a degree in Secondary Education and taught for the next five years and later, returned as a substitute teacher. In 1955, she married James Caulkins and they spent their honeymoon on a lookout tower near Missoula, MT, where Jim had taken a summer job with the U.S. Forest Service. Upon her husband’s graduation from seminary, she retired from teaching and became a full-time homemaker.
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Carl E. Deckler

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl E. Deckler will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Cony and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

John and Cindy Miller

John and Cindy (Borowiak) Miller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 29. They married in Krakow, Neb., and made their home in several places before settling in Norfolk in 1974. They have two children, Dominic (Michelle Swanson) Miller and Adam Miller, along with two grandchildren, Genevieve and Henry Miller.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carl and Patricia Hall

Carl and Patricia Hall of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Carl E. Hall Jr. and Patricia Mae Mitchell were married May 23, 1971, at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church. The Rev. Earl McCrady officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Nelda Moorman and James Mitchell. Patricia is a homemaker, and Carl...
Little Rock, ARneatowncourier.com

Christine Doris Crosby Orr

Christine Doris Crosby Orr was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Osceola, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Tuggle Crosby. A 1973 graduate of Osceola High School, Christine continued her education at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, graduating with a BSA Degree in Secondary Education. In 1990, she received her Master of Secondary Education Degree from Arkansas State University. Christine worked in the Osceola School District for eight years teaching special education. Upon moving to Blytheville, she continued enriching the minds of our youth by becoming a special education teacher in the Blytheville School District until her retirement in 2015, teaching school for 38 years.
Coon Rapids, IAcarrollspaper.com

Behrenses celebrate 50th

Randy and Jean (Stangl) Behrens of Manning will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The couple were married on May 29, 1971, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Coon Rapids with Fr. Carpenter officiating. Their children are Chris (Jenni) Behrens and Curt (Crystal) Behrens of Manning, Lyndi...
Baldwinsville, NYCitizen Online

Kayden Charles Joseph Fenner

PARENTS: Gabrielle Marie Sellin and Nolan Joseph Fenner, of Baldwinsville. MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Shawn Marie Ward, William Alan Sellin Sr. PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Penny-lee Athalia Brown, Matthew Ray Fenner.
Findlay, OHDaily Chief-Union

Shirley A. Mercer

FINDLAY — Shirley A. Mercer, 76, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Fox Run Assisted Living. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. A funeral service will follow visitation at noon in the funeral home at with Pastor Michael Wise officiating. Interment will be held in Knollcrest Cemetery.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

2021 05/24 – Joyce and Leroy Ferguson

Joyce Elaine Ferguson, 70, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. Leroy Ferguson, 83, of Centralia, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements for Joyce and Leroy Ferguson are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, Illinois 62801, (618)532-3523, where friends may inquire for further information.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

James Andrew Beineke

Mr. James Andrew Beineke, 95, of Seymour, passed away at the Lutheran Community Home on September 4, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery at 10am conducted by Voss and Sons Funeral Service.