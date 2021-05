Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley Pet Rescue saved 11 dogs with parvovirus from a property in White Swan. Over 20 dogs are thought to be on the property from three different litters. Yakima Valley Pet Rescue wasn't able to take all of them, but took 11 who had olive sized ticks on them. Board President Shelley Cort said at first it was only two puppies showing signs of illness, but it went downhill from there. Now all but three of the puppies have tested positive for parvovirus.