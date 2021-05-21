newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

California Department of Public Health Clarifies Details for June 15 Reopening

By capo-dispatch
localocnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

localocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Health System#K 12 School#Public Support#Community Health#Public Business#The Capistrano Dispatch#Insider#Picket Fence Media#Icu#Ochca#Rancho Mission Viejo#San Clemente High School#Cusd#Ca Public Health#Orange County Schools#Schools Orange County#Los Angeles County#Restrictions#Vaccine Verification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Orange County, CANBC Los Angeles

Orange County Could Move To Yellow Tier By Wednesday

Orange County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 80 on Saturday to 82, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Orange County Reports 52 New Cases of COVID-19, One Death

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. According to numbers released Sunday by the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 82 coronavirus patients in county hospitals -- up two from Saturday, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23.
California StateEast Bay Times

Plugging deadly holes in California’s addiction treatment system

They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash’s son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose in the bathroom of a sober living home right around the corner from her house. He was 19.
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations in Decline

In early May, Orange County officially passed the mark of 5,000 of its residents dead from COVID-19. Deaths reported daily on the County’s COVID-19 Dashboard site are now in the single or low double digit range. Fullerton’s mortality rate reached its own milestone with 302 deaths now officially attributed to...
Fullerton, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Fullerton, CAAntelope Valley Press

Fullerton settles suit against bloggers for $350K

FULLERTON — The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Students still divided over CSU vaccination requirement

The announcement to mandate all students to be vaccinated for fall 2021 has received a variety of reactions from campus communities across the California State University system. Cal State Fullerton students can now voluntarily upload their COVID-19 vaccination verification information online. Norma Vazquez, fifth-year CSUF communications student, favors the mandate...