Santa Ana, CA

The SAPD arrested eight suspects involved in the possession and distribution of child porn

By editor
localocnews.com
 4 days ago

After receiving multiple tips about several suspects allegedly engaged in the possession and/or distribution of child pornography, Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) civilian investigator launches a month’s-long investigation. As part of the Department’s commitment and participation in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, SAPD investigator authored over 70 search warrants and culminated this long-term investigation with the service of 11 residential search warrants throughout the city.

