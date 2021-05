The failure of prison staff to provide a 43-year-old man with food and medicine over a 48-hour period contributed to his death at a London prison, an inquest has ruled.Winston Augustine took his own life at HMP Wormwood Scrubs on 30 August 2018, two days after he was transferred to a segregation unit.During these 48 hours, he did not receive any food and was not able to exercise, shower or make a phone call.Despite suffering chronic pain from kidney stones, Augustine only received one dose of low-level pain relief in the two days leading up to his death.At the time...