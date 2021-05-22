newsbreak-logo
Portland Resident Desmond Boris Washington Sentenced to Federal Prison

oregonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon - A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison today after being convicted in October 2021 for illegally possessing a stolen firearm as a convicted felon. 35-year-old Desmond Boris Washington was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison. On October 10, 2018, Homeland Security Investigations agents and Portland...

