Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last...

