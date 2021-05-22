newsbreak-logo
Clackamas County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon - A Boring, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for distributing illegal narcotics in and around the Portland Metropolitan Area. Thomas Lewis Ogden, 55, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years' supervised release. According to court documents, on several occasions investigators from...

