Police Arrest Sex Offender Armed With Hatchet, Rescue Missing Juvenile

PORTLAND, Oregon - A sex offender was arrested after officers discovered him with a missing juvenile and convinced him to drop a hatchet. On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:33p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 14600 block of Southeast Harrison Street. Officers arrived and found two unconscious males inside, one adult and one that appeared to be a juvenile. An officer recognized the adult as Jeremy M. Fanning, 34, who is a registered sex offender. They were concerned for the health and welfare of both people, but especially the juvenile. Their concerns were further heightened by what appeared to be drug paraphernalia seen in the car. The officers made numerous attempts to rouse them over about 10 minutes. When that was not successful, an officer breached the driver's side window. This caused Fanning and the juvenile to wake up. Fanning was hostile and turned the car on, put it in gear, and tried to drive away. He was unable to move because police vehicles had pinned the car in place. An officer broke another window hoping to unlock the door and rescue the juvenile.