The Daily Chop: Shane Greene update, Travis d’Arnaud and more

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves could add another key piece to their bullpen in the coming days. Shane Greene threw in a controlled scrimmage on Thursday and is expected to pitch for Gwinnett in the next few days. The Braves signed Greene to a one-year, $1.5 million deal on May 9 in hopes that he can bolster the team’s bullpen. Greene went unsigned during the offseason and sat out all of Spring Training, so he will likely need multiple appearances before he is deemed ready to return.

