The Daily Chop: Shane Greene update, Travis d’Arnaud and more

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays might be seeing a different Atlanta Braves club on Tuesday than the one they swept less than two weeks ago. The Blue Jays defeated the Braves three times in the most recent series between the teams, casting Atlanta into a four-game losing streak. Since then, though, the Braves have won five of six and just took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies, including Saturday's dramatic victory that saw them score four times in the bottom of the 12th inning.