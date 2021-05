Cadence Underwood of Bridge City and LCM’s Montana Dileo teed off Monday in the 4A State Golf Tournament at Plum Creek GC in Kyle, Texas. Dileo shot a round of 79 which currently puts her in a three way tie for 12th place. Underwood shot 81 and is currently 16th. Both ladies still have a chance to medal with a good round Tuesday, which also includes a chance of rain.