Gatesville, TX

GISD Board meeting covers multiple topics

Gatesville Messenger
 4 days ago

The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees held a regular board meeting on Monday, May 17. Gatesville High School Athletic Director, Rickey Phillips, announced to the board the names of the twenty students who were Student-Athlete Academic All-State recipients. The students are: Aubrey Barcroft, Jenna Benskin, Emma Blakley, Caitlin Chacon, Dylan Charles, Jenna Coward, Sydney Gilbreath, Ben Hollingsworth, Rady Hollingsworth, Fabian Ibarra, Allaiya Jones, Jaryn Poynter, Cade Smalley, Jaegar Smith, Shelby Stacher, Toby Szustak, Shy Tatum, Kendall Villagrana, Caden Walls and Ainsley Warren.

