Sunbury, OH

KFC in Sunbury Slammed with 14 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
 4 days ago

Sunbury, OH

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 7309 State Route 37 E, Sunbury had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, KFC received a total of 14 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Delaware County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1) / PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge - No Critical Violations
Critical Repeat PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

3717-1-02.2 (C ) / Hands and arms: when to wash
Critical Corrected During Inspection Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. STAFF TOUCHING FACE MASK THEN HANDLING SINGLE-USE GLOVES FOR FOOD PREPARATION WITHOUT WASHING HANDS *DISCUSSED HAND WASHED GLOVES CHANGED*

3717-1-04.5(A)(1) / Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.
Critical Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. FOOD THERMOMETER WITH ENCRUSTED DEBRIS *CLEANED & SANITIZED*, TONGS, CONTAINERS OBSERVED ON CLEAN EQUIPMENT STORAGE RACKS WITH DEBRIS *ITEMS TAKEN TO DISH* LARGE ITEMS ON BOTTOM SHELF WILL BE CLEANED & SANITIZED PRIOR TO USE

3717-1-03.3(D) / Raw animal foods cooked using a non-continuous cooking process
Critical Improper use of non-continuous cooking. NO POLICY OUTLINING PROCESSES OF INITIAL COOK STEP, COOLING PROCESSES, FINAL COOK STEP, AND STORING AS RAW ANIMAL PRODUCT PROVIDED TODAY*

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b) / Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding.
Critical Corrected During Inspection TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. 2ND LAYER OF PACKAGED MULTI SERVINGS OF COLESLAW 43-44 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT *DO NOT STORE IN AREAS THAT CANNOT MAINTAIN PROPER TEMPERATURE OF 41 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT & BELOW. SINGLE-LAYER WAS OBSERVED AT PROPER TEMPERATURES. PERSON IN CHARGE DISCARDED ALL ITEMS*

3717-1-07.1(A) / Poisonous or toxic materials: Storage: separation.
Critical Corrected During Inspection Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. BOX OF EXTRA EQUIPMENT STORED BELOW CHEMICALS

3717-1-02.4(A)(2) / PIC - Manager Certification
Repeat Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. NO OHIO MANAGER CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE DURING INSPECTION

3717-1-02.3(A) / Food contamination prevention - eating, drinking, or using tobacco.
Employee eating, drinking or using tobacco in a non-designated area. UNCOVERED BEVERAGE NEAR DRIVE-THRU SITTING NEXT TO A BOX OF SINGLE-USE GLOVES

3717-1-06.1(M) / Outer openings - protected.
Repeat Outer opening not protected. BACK DOOR NOT TIGHT FITTING-WEATHER STRIPPING MISSING

3717-1-04.1(A) / Equipment and utensils - durability and strength.
Repeat Non-durable equipment observed. 1. WEST HENNY PENNY LEAKING WATER DURING INSPECTION DIRECTLY BEHIND REGISTERS IN DINING ROOM, 2. HOT BOX MAINTAINING TENDERS AT 107 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT (PRODUCTS TIME TRACKED SOLD OR DISCARDED), UNIT WARMING DEVICE APPEARS IN DISREPAIR, 3. COLD WELL HOLDING 2ND UPPER LAYER OF COLESLAW NOT MAINTAINING PRODUCT AT-BELOW 41 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT

3717-1-04.5(A)(3) / Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment.
Repeat Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. OUTER & UNDERSIDE EDGES OF SHEET TRAYS OBSERVED WITH EXCESSIVE BUILD UP, STORAGE CART IN WALK IN RAW REFRIGERATOR OBSERVED WITH BUILD UP, INTERIOR OF FRYER OBSERVED WITH GREASE BUILD UP

3717-1-05.4(F)(1) / Outside receptacles - tight fitting lids
Repeat Outdoor refuse containers without tight fitting lids, doors, or covers. BROKEN LIDS AT HINGES, WASTE CONTAINER UNABLE TO BE COVERED *REPAIR & PROVIDE LIDS*

3717-1-06.4(N) / Maintaining premises - unnecessary items and litter.
Repeat Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. LITTER-DEBRIS OUTSIDE OF OUTDOOR WASTE CONTAINER ON GROUND, SHELVING STORED AT DUMPSTERS

3717-1-06.4(A) / Repairing.
Repeat Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. COVE BASE TILES REMOVED FROM WALL AT BACK DOOR

This location is has had ongoing issues with Health Code Violations. We took the overall average (going back to 2018) for this location. The average number of violations per inspection for this KFC is 14.

14,19,12,13,16,16,10,14

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
