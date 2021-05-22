newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Backstrom continues to rack up awards

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her final pitch of the 2021 season now nearly a week in the rearview, Longwood ace Sydney Backstrom continues to solidify her standing among the elite pitchers in Lancer softball history. The reigning Big South Pitcher of the Year, Backstrom’s latest stake to that claim came Thursday when the...

www.farmvilleherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Games#Batting Average#Elite#Nfca#The All Region Third#Big South Pitcher#Sydney Gay#Era#Presbyterian#Lancers#All Region Honors#Four Time All Big South#This Week#Awards#Strikeouts#Player Karleigh Donovan#Longwood Softball History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Franklin Parish, LAhannapub.com

FP track team racks up awards

Franklin Parish High School track team members recently participated in district and regional track meets. The following are those that placed in their events. Fresh Jessie Nielsen was district runner up in the 1600m run with a time of 5:53:11. Junior Tripp Nason was district runner up in the 3200m...
Charles City, VAnkccnews.com

Williams racks up four wins at Northampton track and field meet; Lady Panthers finish third, boys second

Charles City Lady Panther Alexis Williams orchestrated four wins in Friday’s three-team track and field meet at Northampton High School. Williams posted victories in the girls’ long jump (13’9½”), triple jump (32’7½”), shot (23’2”), and discus (55’5”). She also added runner-up finishes in the high jump (4’8”) and 100-meter hurdles (21.71).
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball racks up conference awards

Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Griffin Keller and Hunter Dollander have been named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player and Picher of the Year for their strong spring seasons in leading the Grizzlies to the conference championship and top seeding in the NAIA tournament. Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Defries earned the...
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Region champ Grayson softball racks up several NTJCAC honors

After finishing first in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings and winning the Region V North title, the Grayson College softball team had several players recognized for getting the Lady Vikings to the World Series. Grayson picked up three major awards as JT Smith was the NTJCAC Player...
Saint Agatha, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Wisdom boys racking up baseball wins

ST. AGATHA, Maine — The Wisdom Middle/High School boys varsity baseball team split a doubleheader with Ashland on Wednesday in St. Agatha, but the Pioneers have retained a winning season thus far. Wisdom came out on top 8-6 during the first game and the Ashland Community High School Hornets took...
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

Pirates rack up 12 hits, bash Vanguards

MAZOMANIE - Sophia Schneider earned the complete-game decision on the mound and helped her own cause with four hits and two RBIs as Waterloo defeated Wisconsin Heights 9-4 in a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday. Abbie Gier hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Pirates. Michaele Riege...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ready to rock

Backstrom (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Backstrom missed Saturday's win over Philadelphia due to a lower-body issue, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins. The 33-year-old pivot has been fantastic this season, having racked up 15 goals and 53 points through 54 contests. He'll be a popular pick in playoff pools.
Grundy Center, IATimes-Republican

Redhawk girls rack up 4 automatic bids for state

GRUNDY CENTER — The North Tama girls’ track and field team emerged with four automatic qualifiers for next week’s state meet after finishing in first place at Thursday’s Class 1A state-qualifying meet at Grundy Center High School. Redhawk sophomore Grace Lidgett gained three automatic bids by winning two individual races...
MLBMLB

Rockies rack up 15 hits against Reds

The Rockies bats were quick to prevent Reds starter Wade Miley from replicating the success he had in his no-hitter a week ago. After tagging Cincinnati ace Luis Castillo for eight runs on Thursday, the Rockies repeated that offensive outburst by getting to Miley for eight runs in just three-plus innings on Friday.
Custer, SDcustercountychronicle.com

Track racks up conference titles

Several Custer High School track team members were crowned conference champions at last Friday’s Black Hills Conference meet, while both the boys and girls teams fared well as the season enters the home stretch. The Wildcat girls finished in third place in the team race, with 133 points, while the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Racks up 11 strikeouts Tuesday

Kikuchi hurled 6.1 innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11. The southpaw's 11 strikeouts were a career high, and he racked up 17 swinging strikes in the contest. Kikuchi looked to be in line for a win upon entering the seventh frame with a 4-1 lead, but a pair of singles -- one of which didn't leave the infield -- resulted in his removal from the game, and the Dodgers brought home both runners en route to a come-from-behind win. Nonetheless, Kikuchi finished with his third straight quality start, and he has struck out 25 batters across 20.1 frames during that stretch. He'll look to keep building on the hot stretch in his next start, currently projected to come against Cleveland at home Sunday.
Breckenridge, MIDaily News

Cowboys rack up 1st place finishes

Breckenridge High School’s track and field team met at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) Thursday, May 13. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls finished in fourth, but they also tallied up some first-place finishers as well. Emily Gowin finished first in the girls 400-meter dash. Grace Conzemius finished first in the girls triple jump...
jacksonnewspapers.com

Lady Viking softball racking up the wins

With the odd season of scheduling, thanks to COVID-19, Kenny Swisher’s Lady Viking softball team is squeezing in games at every turn. The Lady Vikings were sporting an 11-2 record as they started off the current week. With the season of 2020 wiped out because of the pandemic, Swisher feels...
Sportsourherald.com

WRV T&F Racking Up Points

The Windsor-hosted May 15 meet was a challenging one for the White River Valley High School track teams, but a great challenge in competing against schools in higher divisions. Setting D-IV/D-III records for WRVHS in distance running events is Anita Miller and in the field events are Jack Simack, Wynter Simack, and Jillian Barry. The team continues to improve, while […]
SportsRed Wing Republican Eagle

Softball: Red Wing racks up 16 hits in loss to Wabasha-Kellogg

Red Wing broke its scoreless drought Friday night against Wabasha-Kellogg by putting up double-digit runs, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Wingers fell 14-11. The Wingers were hot out of the gates, scoring eight runs in the first two innings but a 13-run stretch by Wabasha-Kellogg in the fourth and fifth innings put the Falcons up for good.
College SportsArizona Daily Sun

NAU's Aguilar racks up another national honor

Marking his third postseason honor, and second All-American selection, Northern Arizona kicker Luis Aguilar was named to the 2021 Spring AFCA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches' All-America Second Team on Friday. It is Aguilar's first career honor from the AFCA and his ninth postseason All-American honor during his Lumberjacks tenure....
Soccerinkfreenews.com

Crossroads League Awards Sweeps Continue

AVON, Ohio – The Crossroads League issued a host of awards lists as the 2020-21 season awards sweeps continue this week. The Crossroads League placed seven student-athletes on the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-American Team, as recently announced by the NAIA National office. All seven CL athletes were named Honorable Mention...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Racks up 10 K's in no-decision

Ray allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 10 hitters over six innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not end up being involved in the decision. Ray got off to a bumpy start after allowing two singles and a walk which led to...