Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platforms Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast 2021 | Analysis & Outlook By – NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroElectronics/Mobileye

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platforms Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Autonomous Vehicle Development Platforms research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platforms Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroElectronics/Mobileye, QNX Software Systems, Elektrobit, AutonomouStuff, Intel, Qualcomm, Harbrick, SwiftNav, IBM, Pi Innovo, Routescene operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.

