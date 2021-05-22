newsbreak-logo
Saintes tennis send first ever doubles team to state

By Austin Heinen
nonpareilonline.com
 4 days ago

St. Albert’s girls tennis will be sending its first ever doubles girls tennis team to the state tournament. Sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi made Saintes tennis history as the first ever doubles team to qualify for the state tournament after claiming the individual doubles team district title in a barn-burner, one that required a tiebreaking match where Narmi and Miller won 7-6 over Ballard’s senior Brynna Huen and junior Regen Halsne.

nonpareilonline.com
