Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks

My sister Josephine Ransby Turner, who has died aged 71 of pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease, was well known in her community in Islington, north London, for her kind heart. Josephine, the fourth of five children of Alida (nee Wilton) and Peter Ransby, a mining engineer, was born in Luipaardsvlei, near Krugersdorp, South Africa, with physical and intellectual problems from birth. Our parents had emigrated from the UK to South Africa after the second world war and we lived a peripatetic life following our father’s career from South Africa to Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Tanzania, the Gambia and Sierra Leone.