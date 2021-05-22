newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

BRUNSWICK, GA- Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 9th surrounded by her family. Karen graduated from Lynn View High School in 1979, where she was a member of the marching band. Karen spent weekends at the Skate Inn where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated with her master’s degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College. This is also where she met her husband, Steve. She was an avid book reader, loved going to the beach and finding seashells. Karen’s greatest joy in life was her granddaughter, Savannah.

www.timesnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Hill#Tusculum College#Wounded Warrior Project#Ga Karen#Lynn View High School#Organizational Management#Ann Pendleton#Stepsons Stephen Hicks#Jr#Husband#Savannah#Skate Inn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Omaha, NElyoncountyreporter.com

Karen McBride Ellis

Omaha, NE-Preceded in death by husband, Franklin Wayne Ellis; parents, John and Thelma McBride; sister, Mary Elster; granddaughter, Virginia “Ginger” Ellis. Survived by sons: Wayne Ellis Jr. (Nathan and Sam, their mother, Cara Ellis Skyrpchuk), John Ellis (Paula, their daughters, Jessi and Abby), Joseph Ellis (daughter, Josephina, her mother, Chantil Ellis, wife, Alyssa, sons and daughter, Joel, Elijah and Malena); brother, John McBride (Rhea); nieces and nephews.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Leslie Marr obituary

Leslie Marr, who has died aged 98, was a painter of vibrant landscapes – who “sought out wild places” – and flowerscapes of swift, sparring brushwork. Over many decades he painted in remote areas in Scotland, Wales, Devon, France, Greece and New Zealand, in often challenging weather conditions. I interviewed Leslie a number of times in recent years, and write about his art.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Roger Pugsley obituary

My brother, Roger Pugsley, who has died aged 80, was a chemist, a patent lawyer, an environmental activist and a charity fundraiser; a lifelong doer of good deeds for others. He used his considerable talents and cheerfulness to help people and the planet. Born in Bristol, Roger was the son...
RetailThe Guardian

Josephine Ransby Turner obituary

My sister Josephine Ransby Turner, who has died aged 71 of pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease, was well known in her community in Islington, north London, for her kind heart. Josephine, the fourth of five children of Alida (nee Wilton) and Peter Ransby, a mining engineer, was born in Luipaardsvlei, near Krugersdorp, South Africa, with physical and intellectual problems from birth. Our parents had emigrated from the UK to South Africa after the second world war and we lived a peripatetic life following our father’s career from South Africa to Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Tanzania, the Gambia and Sierra Leone.
HealthBakersfield Californian

STEVE FLORES: Mr. Gray was once me

“Grief is love that has no place to go,” wrote author Jamie Anderson. If you have lost a loved one, no matter how recent or long ago, you painfully know the meaning of Jamie’s quote. I am not a clinical psychologist or a cognitive therapist. But losing my wife, Susie, to cancer seven years ago makes me feel as though I am a grief expert. The power of grief over the quality of your life can be devastating.