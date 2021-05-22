Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks
BRUNSWICK, GA- Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 9th surrounded by her family. Karen graduated from Lynn View High School in 1979, where she was a member of the marching band. Karen spent weekends at the Skate Inn where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated with her master’s degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College. This is also where she met her husband, Steve. She was an avid book reader, loved going to the beach and finding seashells. Karen’s greatest joy in life was her granddaughter, Savannah.www.timesnews.net