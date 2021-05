Evelyn "Faye" Lindsey, age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021. She enjoyed drinking coffee, looking at flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She had a very giving heart and loved to help anyone that she could. Her grandsons were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly. Evelyn loved her husband, friends and family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.