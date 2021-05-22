Mrs. Imogene Kyle

What better way to get in the mood for Memorial Day Weekend than to spend a day at a very special event right here, just north of Rogersville, the weekend before?. Pressmen’s Home, an establishment on the National Historic Registry, is holding a COVID-observant outdoor concert featuring one of the hottest bands around: Bill and the Belles, from the Tri-Cities area, who are releasing their new critically acclaimed album “Happy Again,” which was just featured in Rolling Stone Magazine. With its roots in both urban and rural music, the band bills itself as “what happens when a string band from East Tennessee lays down a track at Motown.”