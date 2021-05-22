newsbreak-logo
Rogersville, TN

Mrs. Imogene Kyle

Mrs. Imogene Kyle departed her earthly journey with family by her side at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Mitchell Crest Cemetery in Rogersville with Minister Charles Cobb officiating and song by Minister Neal Ewing. Repass will be held at Hasson Street Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

