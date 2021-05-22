The Teacher of Tomorrow Is a Cute Car-Like Robot by the Name of Indi

The Dev Team is Ready For the Inevitable Storm of Puns. Flight School Studio’s upcoming chill action-adventure title Stonefly is almost here, and the devs are paving the way for its release next week with a ton of new information and a short new trailer. The new details focus on the game’s mechanics, including its three categories of abilities: core abilities, utility abilities, and defense abilities. All three groups will be invaluable on your journey through these enormous swamp, briar, and canopy biomes, but only core abilities and defense abilities have upgrades. When it comes to utility abilities, you’ll have to decide which ones are the best fit for your current mission. Fortunately, the game will give you a quick preview of new abilities before you unlock them, and if you make a mistake in your load-out, you can return to camp at a checkpoint and resume the mission with better gear. While the game is linear, it promises a lot of sprawling, replayable levels you can explore at your leisure. Don’t worry about getting lost–a tip on where to go next will be located at the bottom of your menu, and you can always rest in order to get an idea of what protagonist Annika has on her mind. Also, there are so many bugs in this game and they are adorable. Just look at them scurry around in this trailer.