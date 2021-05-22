newsbreak-logo
The Teacher of Tomorrow Is a Cute Car-Like Robot by the Name of Indi

Cristina Mircea
Auto Evolution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids can now get into robotics as early as pre-kindergarten (PK) with Sphero indi, a cute learning robot that looks like it was inspired by the “Cars” animation. The gizmo is the creation of Sphero, a Colorado-based toy, and consumer robotics company. The bot fits in your palm, has four wheels and is screenless, which might be good news given how easy it is for kids nowadays to get hooked on smartphones and tablets.

