Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a more common part of the public lexicon every day—I have at least one friend who drives one, and more car charging stations are popping up everywhere all the time. This week, automated multi-process AM solutions provider Sakuu Corporation, formerly known as KeraCel Inc., shook things up in this sector with the announcement that it would soon be releasing what’s called a first-of-its-kind industrial multi-material, multi-process 3D printer that can fabricate e-mobility batteries. This solution, called the Sakuu AM Platform, was designed and developed solely by the company, and enables on-site battery production, which will then address cost, performance, range, and sustainability issues, and open the door to mainstream adoption of e-mobility and electric vehicles.