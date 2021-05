The highlight of the year for many Master Gardeners was attending the state MG conference, which was held in a different location in the state each year. It started back in 1994 and continued annually until Covid struck. Craighead County (Jonesboro) was slated to host the 2019 conference, but their new convention center had some delays, so they postponed until 2020. Then they had another year set-back due to Covid, so it was moved to June 2021. When registration time rolled around, there was still so much uncertainty about Covid, that the decision was made to hold the conference virtually. The 2021 Conference is going to be a virtual conference June 10 and 11.