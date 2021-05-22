COVID-19: Masks, mobile ordering and plenty of legroom - what the theatre is like during a pandemic
Being able to go to the theatre on a whim was probably the thing I missed most (apart from hugging friends and family of course - a given) about the last 14 months or so. Not only because it has been heartbreaking to see the industry crumble and watch as so many people lose their livelihoods, but also because stage performance is simply my favourite type of entertainment. It's raw, it's compelling, and it's fun.www.goqradio.com