JONESBORO — Craighead County’s rate of vaccination for the COVID-19 disease is far too low, Dr. Shane Speights said Friday. “At this time it looks like Craighead County has about 30 percent of its population fully vaccinated,” he said. “From my stance as the Craighead County health officer, City of Jonesboro medical director, dean of NYIT and, most importantly, a physician who wants the best for his community, this number is too low.”