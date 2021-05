MD – Firecrow put his blazing speed on display Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, establishing a new course record in the $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint Stakes. Winning jockey Joel Rosario: “Ron [Moquett] told me he knows he’s fast, but we would have to see. He broke well out of the gate, I could’ve gone to the lead but with the other horse inside with a lot of speed too, I just decided to chill out for a little bit there and hopefully have something for the end and he did. It was very good.”