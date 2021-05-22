newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Animal rights activists stage blockades at McDonald’s distribution centres impacting 1300 restaurants

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhYUu_0a7tq3Ec00
Animal Rebellion blockade McDonalds distribution sites (PA Wire)

Animal rights protesters are blockading four UK distribution centres for McDonald’s which they say will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants.

Animal Rebellion said they are using trucks and bamboo structures at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots.

The group are demanding McDonald’s commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W0Tn_0a7tq3Ec00
Animal Rebellion blockade McDonalds distribution sites (PA Wire)

Animal Rebellion said they intend to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing “significant disruption” to the McDonald’s supply chain.

In a video posted on Twitter, a protester in Coventry said the demonstration “feels like the absolutely right thing to do”.

She added: “We are in the middle of a climate and ecological emergency and we are still consuming huge quantities of meat on a scale that is just not sustainable for our planet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Dehw_0a7tq3Ec00
Animal Rebellion blockade McDonalds distribution sites (PA Media)

Greater Manchester Police said officers are at a demonstration in Heywood which is preventing access to a distribution centre.

A spokesman said the officers are helping to “maintain safety whilst facilitating the right to peaceful protest” and “there is minimum disruption to the local community”.

James Ozden, a spokesman for the protest group, said the action is aimed at calling out the animal agriculture industry for their part in the global climate crisis.

He said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

“The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”

McDonald’s has been contacted for comment.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Animals#Animal Agriculture#Animal Rights Activists#Global Food Supply#Food Trucks#Climate Activists#Peaceful Protest#Mcdonald#Animal Rebellion#Twitter#Greater Manchester Police#Coventry#Animal Rights Protesters#Depots#Meat#Uk#Minimum Disruption#Lorries#Greenhouse Gases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

McDonald's: Animal rights group blockades fast food chain's UK depots

Environmental activits are blockading four McDonald's distribution centres in a bid to stop deliveries to the fast food giant’s restaurants across the country this weekend.Animal Rebellion say that some 50 demonstrators have used trucks and bamboo towers to stop lorries leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester.They have poured fake animal blood over signage with some protesters dressed as the chain’s mascot, Ronald McDonald.Demonstrators say they are targeting the chain because of its “role in the climate emergency" and are demanding McDonald’s – which has 1,300 restaurants across the UK – commits to being...
Advocacykentlive.news

McDonald’s food shortages due to ongoing Animal Rebellion protests

McDonald’s has apologised to customers for “any disappointment caused” due to blockades by animal rights protesters at four of the fast food chain’s UK distribution centres. Animal Rebellion, who claim the action will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants, are using trucks and bamboo structures at distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke,...
Advocacyhertfordshiremercury.co.uk

McDonald's: Animal rights protestors block four depots including one in Hertfordshire

Animal rights protestors are blockading four UK McDonald's distribution centres - including one in Hertfordshire. Animal Rebellion say they have about 50 people at sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester. Protestors are using trucks and bamboo structures to block lorries from leaving the depots, with the...
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

McDonald’s is raising wages at company-owned restaurants across the country

McDonald’s USA announced Thursday that it will be raising hourly wages at its company-owned restaurants by an average of 10%. The move will impact more than 36,500 employees who over the next several months, based on a restaurant’s location, will see the entry level range for crew shift to at least $11-$17 an hour. The starting range for shift managers will increase to at least $15-$20 an hour.
Posted by
IBTimes

McDonald's Lifts Wages At US Restaurants

McDonald's said Thursday it will raise wages at US company-owned restaurants and hire an additional 10,000 workers, the latest corporate response to a labor crunch as the economic reopening accelerates. Employers nationwide have reported trouble filling open positions as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, allowing businesses to resume operations, but some...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

McDonald's boosting pay for employees at company-owned restaurants

McDonald’s announced Thursday that over the next several months it will be boosting pay for employees at company-owned restaurants, which account for approximately 650 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. locations. Amid a labor shortage, McDonald’s has decided to increase wages by 10 percent over the next couple of months for...
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

BTS meal drops today at central Pa. McDonald’s restaurants

BTS pop music stars have a favorite meal at McDonald’s and starting today you can enjoy it, too. The band’s order, according to McDonald’s, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and - for the first time in the United States - “Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.”
Restaurants94.3 Jack FM

McDonald’s-owned U.S. restaurants boost pay to lure new workers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp announced on Thursday a 10% average hourly pay raise at the nearly 660 U.S. restaurants it operates, joining the industry’s scramble to lure workers back into kitchens and dining rooms as pandemic restrictions ease. The wage increases do not apply to employees at the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
newschain

Tesco trials new Whoosh rapid delivery service

Tesco is launching a new rapid delivery service which will allow the supermarket chain to deliver groceries to customers within an hour. The retail giant is initially trialling the Whoosh delivery service at one store and will then assess potential opportunities to expand the model. It said the one-hour service...
TrafficPosted by
newschain

Train passenger killed by tree branch, inquest told

A woman was killed when she was struck by an overhanging tree branch as she leant out of a train window, an inquest has heard. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries while a passenger on the Great Western Railway (GWR) travelling at around 75mph. The inquest at Ashton Court,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Royal Bolton Hospital taking 'urgent action' over virus

A hospital in Bolton has said it is taking "urgent action" to manage a surge in patients with Covid-19. Royal Bolton Hospital said it had experienced "one of the busiest days ever" and urged people to attend A&E only "if absolutely necessary". Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the government...