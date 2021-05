An Arlington man died in a crash Tuesday night in Sibley County. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Ryan Stumm died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at just after 9:30pm, they were called to the intersection of 411th Avenue and 226th Street for the report of a motorcycle crash and that two other vehicles were possibly involved. It’s believed Stumm had struck a deer and lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Authorities say it was found that the two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, although details were not given.