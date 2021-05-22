2018 Champagne Frost Pearl Honda Accord

The "Wicked Wagon" keeps popping up for sale, though we're not really sure who's buying. The concept of using wood as a major structural component in automotive bodies was dead by the 1950s as all-steel construction became the norm. Cars into the 1970s sported fake woodgrain trim pieces recalling the general aesthetic, but the concept quickly became old hat past then. The concept has only become more dated since then, but that didn't stop someone from building a wood-trimmed 1996 Honda Accord—which is on sale for the astounding price of just $29,997, listed for sale on Duncan Imports and Classics.