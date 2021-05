The inexpensive Kia Rio, available as both a sedan and a hatchback, is one of the most mature and refined subcompacts you can buy, with pleasant road manners and a no-nonsense design inside and out. Equipment levels range from the entry-level, sub-$15,000 LX to the tech-savvy, nearly $20K EX. While it’s neither the sportiest nor the most spacious car in its class, the Rio is well-rounded and sophisticated enough to make it worth consideration for buyers on a budget.