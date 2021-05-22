Sir Alex names four Premier League stars he wishes he’d had at Man Utd
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed the four current players he would loved to have managed during his time in the dugout. The 79-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the game. During a near 27-year stay at the United helm, he helped the club win 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles. His eventful career also saw him manage some of the biggest and most colourful names in Premier League history.www.teamtalk.com