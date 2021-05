Prior to his team meeting Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has described the mood in the Foxes squad. Rodgers and the Leicester camp will hope it’s fifth time lucky for Leicester when they take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side. Four FA Cup final losses in the Foxes history is something the Blue Army desperately want reversing. It won’t be easy – but Rodgers is the man to take the king power club to the promised land if anybody is.