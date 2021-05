(Pocket-lint) - Apple appears to be readying a hi-fi streaming tier of Apple Music, and it might even be announced with AirPods 3. 9to5Google looked at the latest Apple Music for Android beta app and found code mentions of high-resolution audio. They warn about the consumption of streaming lossless music and its impact on storage space and data. "Lossless audio files will use significantly more space on your device", said one reference. While another said: "Lossless streaming will consume significantly more data".