J.C. Penney staff farewell

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

MATTOON — The staff of the Mattoon J.C. Penney gathered for a final group photograph together early evening May 16 after their department store's last day in business. J.C. Penney had continuously operated a Mattoon location since 1920, when a store opened downtown. The store moved to the west anchor space in the Cross County Mall when this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon location is one of several stores that have been closed recently by the financially troubled J.C. Penney company.

