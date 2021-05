Good things tend to happen when a baseball player hits a baseball hard. That's why fantasy baseball managers should take a look at hard-hit percentage rates in order to get a better gauge of who may (or may not) deserve their numbers and who could soon improve. Of course, hard-hit percentage is not everything. If that were the case, New York Yankees sluggers such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (annually among the leaders in this stat) would be the best hitters in the world. One also needs to hit baseballs in the air (oh, and stay healthy!) in order to hit the home runs everyone desires.